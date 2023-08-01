Heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause flooding and travel disuption, with lightning strikes likely to damage a few buildings and other structures.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheffield, with heavy rain and lightning strikes forecast

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheffield, with heavy showers and lightning set to batter the city.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, between 9am and 7pm. In Sheffield, the latest forecast shows that thunder is most likely at around 6pm and 7pm, with a mixture of heavy and light rain, with some sunny intervals, during the rest of the day.

The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area could cause flooding and travel disuption, with lightning strikes likely to damage a few buildings and other structures. Some power cuts are also expected, along with delays to train services and longer car and bus journey times due to hazardous driving conditions.

Below is the advice from the Met Office on how to protect yourself and your property in a thunderstorm.

How to stay safe in a thunderstorm

Before a thunderstorm, people are advised to unplug any non-essential appliances if they are not already using a surge protector. If they are not already inside they should seek shelter where possible in a building or hard-topped vehicle. Anyone caught outside should find a low-lying open place away from water and a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects. If you can hear thunder, the Met Office says, you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur.

During the thunderstorm you should avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency, as telephone lines can conduct electricity. You should avoid activities like golf, fishing or boating on a lake and be aware of any metal objects that can conduct or attract lighting, including umbrellas, bikes, pushchairs, mobility scooters and rails. If you are in a tent you should try to stay away from the metal poles.

If you find yourself in an exposed location, the advice is to squat close to the ground, with your hands on your knees and your head tucked between them. You should not lie down and should try to touch as little of the ground as possible with your body. If you feel your hair stand on end you should adopt the squat position immediately.

After a thunderstorm, you should avoid downed power lines or broken cables. If someone has been struck by lightning they may have suffered severe burns and their heart could also be affected so you should check if they have a pulse.

What to do if you are driving in a thunderstorm

If you are caught out in your car during thunder or lightning, you should wind up the windows and stay inside your vehicle, as the metal frame acts as a Faraday cage, conducting the current around the occupants and safely onto the ground. Soft-top convertibles are at risk of catching fire if struck by lightning. The electric current can pass through other parts of cars, including GPS and radio systems, metal handles, foot pedals and steering wheels.

