Police have issued this E-fit as they hunt for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in a Sheffield suburb in broad daylight.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Walkley area of the city at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Releasing details today (Tuesday, August 1, 2023) , a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that the victim – a 12-year-old girl – was walking along Heavygate Road when, at the junction with Fir Street, a man is reported to have exposed himself to her.
"The suspect is described as white, approximately 20 years old, of thin build. He is believed to have been wearing all black clothing with his hood up.
"The victim has worked with our officers to produce this E-fit image. Do you recognise this person?"
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 947 of July 18, 2023 or Crimestoppers on 800 555111.