The girl targeted by the flasher was just 12 years old.

Police have issued this E-fit as they hunt for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in a Sheffield suburb in broad daylight.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Walkley area of the city at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Releasing details today (Tuesday, August 1, 2023) , a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that the victim – a 12-year-old girl – was walking along Heavygate Road when, at the junction with Fir Street, a man is reported to have exposed himself to her.

The 12-year-old victim of the alleged indecent exposure has worked with officers to produce this e-fit image.

"The suspect is described as white, approximately 20 years old, of thin build. He is believed to have been wearing all black clothing with his hood up.

"The victim has worked with our officers to produce this E-fit image. Do you recognise this person?"