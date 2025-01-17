Hunt for man accused of 'upskirting' victims while aboard Sheffield-bound train

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 07:16 BST
Detectives believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help with their investigation into an ‘upskirting’ incident, which is alleged to have taken place aboard a Sheffield-bound train.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 5.40pm and 6.40pm on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Launching a CCTV appeal, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “The victims were sat on an East Midland train from Manchester to Sheffield when a man sat adjacent to them.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation into an alleged upskirting incident aboard a Sheffield-bound train | Submit

“The man then proceeded to take photos under the table, upskirting the victims.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 681 of December 14, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

