Hunt for man accused of 'upskirting' victims while aboard Sheffield-bound train
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident is alleged to have taken place between 5.40pm and 6.40pm on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Launching a CCTV appeal, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “The victims were sat on an East Midland train from Manchester to Sheffield when a man sat adjacent to them.
“The man then proceeded to take photos under the table, upskirting the victims.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 681 of December 14, 2024.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.