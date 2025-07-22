South Yorkshire Police revealed on Monday (July 22) how human remains were discovered in a rural area off Broadcarr Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, on July 14.

Investigators are today working at the scene, as well as in Dike Hill, Harley, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said there is likely to be an ongoing police presence at these locations for the next couple of weeks.

South Yorkshire Police said following the discovery of remains, the family of Richard Dyson, a Barnsley man who disappeared six years ago, was contacted.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Richard’s family is being supported.

Richard was last seen by his daughter Bethany, from Catcliffe in Rotherham, on November 15, 2019. An investigation established that he was last seen on Sunday, November 17 at about 11pm, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland, in Barnsley.

After the discovery of human remains, two men aged 72 and 71, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to Richard’s disappearance, were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence for further questioning. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Information can be shared with police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 459 of November 25, 2019.

1 . First photos from police cordons following discovery of human remains in Hoyland, Barnsley Photos show police presence at two scenes in South Yorkshire today - Dike Hill, in Rotherham, and Hoyland Common, in Barnsley - following the discovery of human remains on July 14. South Yorkshire Police say the discovery has led them to notify the family of Richard Dyson, a Barnsley man who disappeared six years ago. | S70 Media/Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . First photos from police cordons following discovery of human remains in Barnsley Photos show police presence at two scenes in South Yorkshire today - Dike Hill, in Rotherham, and Hoyland Common, in Barnsley - following the discovery of human remains on July 14. South Yorkshire Police say the discovery has led them to notify the family of Richard Dyson, a Barnsley man who disappeared six years ago. | S70 Media/Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . First photos from police cordons following discovery of human remains in Hoyland, Barnsley Photos show police presence at two scenes in South Yorkshire today - Dike Hill, in Rotherham, and Hoyland Common, in Barnsley - following the discovery of human remains on July 14. South Yorkshire Police say the discovery has led them to notify the family of Richard Dyson, a Barnsley man who disappeared six years ago. | S70 Media/Dean Atkins Photo Sales