Kaine Hicks: Barnsley man, 22, becomes latest to be jailed after Rotherham riot
During the large-scale disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham on Sunday August 4, police said Kaine Hicks targeted a smaller female officer as part of his tirade of vulgar, hostile language aimed at officers who were dealing with the incident
The 22-year-old also attempted to push away riot shields from officers protecting the hotel.
Police say Hicks contacted them after seeing himself on pictures which were issued by police following the disorder at Manvers.
They said Hicks refused to co-operate, showing no remorse for his actions and answering ‘no comment’ when questioned by officers. Videos showed him being verbally abusive and shoving officers. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
Hicks, of Wombwell Road, Platts Common, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (13 August) for sentencing, and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for 10 years.
Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: “Hick’s disgraceful antics has landed him a sizable prison sentence. The aggression shown by Hicks towards officers is not something they should ever have to endure.
“This sentence is proof that if you were involved in the despicable acts of violence and thuggery seen in Manvers, we will find you and you will be held accountable.”
Hicks had appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (10 August) and pleaded guilty to violent disorder.