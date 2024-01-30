Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was shot as he tried to run from a gunman outside a popular South Yorkshire working men's club, a court heard.

The victim was wounded in the leg in the shooting by Martin Neville, aged 35, who then fled from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville, of Bellscroft Avenue in Thrybergh, has now been sentenced to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Martin Neville

Sheffield Crown Court heard how at around 7.20pm on Friday June 30, 2023, emergency services were called to reports a man had been shot in the leg in the car park outside Thrybergh Working Men's Club on Hollings Lane.

The victim, a man in his 30s, received a serious gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since made a full recovery from his injuries.

An investigation was immediately launched by the South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team, and enquiries led to detectives identifying Neville as a suspect.

Thrybergh Working Men's Club. Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jordan Darbyshire, officer in the case, said: "Enquiries established that shortly before the shooting, Neville drove his white Range Rover Evoque into the car park before getting out of the vehicle alongside one of his passengers who had been sat in the rear.

"Based on witness accounts and CCTV evidence, we were able to establish that an altercation ensued between the two which led to the passenger attempting to run away from the scene. However, that didn't stop Neville who pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, before fleeing the scene and going on the run."

Det Con Darbyshire added that Neville was 'a dangerous man' who shot directly at his victim and could have very easily killed him that evening.

He said that Neville was on license from prison at the time of the offence. He said Neville should have been on his best behaviour, adding: "Instead he was out carrying a gun on the streets of Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will relentlessly pursue those who carry and use guns on our streets and I am pleased Neville is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm to those within our communities."

On Thursday July 27, 2023, Neville was arrested. The following day, he was charged with attempted murder.

At court on November 3, 2023, the judge accepted a plea of grievous bodily harm, in place of the attempted murder charge.