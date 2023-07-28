South Yorkshire Police say Martin Neville, of Bellscroft Avenue in Thrybergh, Rotherham, was arrested on Thursday (July 27), and has today (July 28) been charged with attempted murder.
It follows an incident outside a working men’s club last month. Emergency services were called to Hollings Lane at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 30 following reports a man had been shot outside Thrybergh Working Men’s Club.
Police sealed the area off at the time and launched a major investigation.
The victim, a man in his 30s, received gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital. Police have said that his injuries are not deemed to be life changing.
South Yorkshire Police said today in a statement issued late this morning: “Neville has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later today.”