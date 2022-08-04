Detectives investigating the stabbing in Hillsborough Park arrested a 17-year-old boy yesterday, Wednesday, August 3, on suspicion of affray.
He has been bailed with conditions and placed on curfew.
Read More
A 13-year-old boy arrested last month on suspicion of attempted murder remains on bail as the investigation continues.
Police had been called to the park on Tuesday, July 26, at around 9pm, to reports the girl had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
Officers still want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.
You can call 101, quoting the incident number 991 of July 26, or get in touch with South Yorkshire Police via live chat or the force’s online portal.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.