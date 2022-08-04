The dogs were discovered in a yard in Darnall after checks were carried out following reports of concern for their welfare.

Officers found a cage in the yard.

They also found the yard covered in animal faeces and littered with empty tin cans.

Officers worked alongside the RSPCA to rescue the dogs.

The rescue formed part of Operation Duxford, which saw 300 police officers hitting the streets of Sheffield yesterday in a blitz on criminality in neighbourhoods across the city.

Officers tackled crimes causing concern in local communities, arrested ‘wanted’ people, carried out raids and seized items including drugs, cash and cars.

A £200,000 cannabis farm was discovered on the Manor estate as part of the operation.

Commenting on the rescue of the dogs, South Yorkshire Police said: “It's not just people that get helped in Operation Duxford.

“Alongside the RSPCA, some dogs were rescued after concerns were raised about their welfare in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

“We'd like to thank all our partner agencies for their help throughout today.”

Sheffield Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods, Sarah Gilmour, said: “This operation brings together our neighbourhood policing teams and our crime investigation teams. It also sees them working alongside specialist units including mounted officers, the dog handling division and roads policing group, with the collective aim of showing law-abiding citizens that we take their concerns seriously and we are listening to what is happening in their neighbourhood.”