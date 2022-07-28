The youth was arrested yesterday (July 27) after the victim was stabbed in her abdomen in an incident on Hillsborough Park on Tuesday.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged today (July 28).

A 13-year-old boy has been bailed after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Now, South Yorkshire Police says, after seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, the teenage boy has been bailed with conditions and placed on a curfew.

The incident took place in Hillsborough Park at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of a stabbing and the injured teenage girl found at the scene was rushed to hospital.

Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach said: “We know that this incident will have caused deep concern amongst the local community and beyond. We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.

Hillsborough Park remained taped off on Wednesday, July 28, following the alleged attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl by another teeanger.

“Officers remain at the scene today and can reassure the public on their safety. This was an isolated incident and we would urge people not to be concerned about a wider threat to their safety.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 991 of July 26 or report online using our online reporting portal or live chat function.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”