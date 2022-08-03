Shocked residents pay tribute to Sheffield man as 'heartbreaking' news of his death sends shockwaves through community

A house on Fox Hill Crescent was taped off, and under police guard, this morning (Wednesday, August 3) after emergency services rushed out to the scene, following reports of an assault, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, August 2.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a 50-year-old man was found in the area with ‘critical injuries,’ and sadly died at the scene.

His post-mortem is due to take place shortly.

A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the man’s murder and remains in police custody today.

The man killed has not been identified by police, but members of the community have named him as ‘Simon’ and have begun to pay tribute to him.

Dean Mitchell said: “Rest in piece Simon couldn’t ask for a betta Neighbor.”

Tracey Holland said: “Rip gone too soon life will never be the same without you.”

Kelly Louise added: “I was only talking to him few days ago at ice-cream van heart breaking.”

Amanda Julie Shipston also described the news as ‘heartbreaking’ and said she only saw ‘Simon’ yesterday morning.

Anyone who may hold information is asked to contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 849 of August 2, 2022.

Their online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/