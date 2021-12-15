High Street Sheffield: Police and paramedics deployed to city centre over reports of woman's death
Police and paramedics were deployed to High Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday over unconfirmed reports of a woman’s death.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:53 am
Images and videos shared on social media show a heavy police presence between Sports Direct on High Street and Poundland on Castle Square at around 6pm yesterday.
Eyewitnesses claim the body of a woman was found.
It is suggested that she may have been homeless, but South Yorkshire Police has not yet issued any details on the incident.
A statement is expected this morning.
More to follow.