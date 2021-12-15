High Street Sheffield: Police and paramedics deployed to city centre over reports of woman's death

Police and paramedics were deployed to High Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday over unconfirmed reports of a woman’s death.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:53 am

Images and videos shared on social media show a heavy police presence between Sports Direct on High Street and Poundland on Castle Square at around 6pm yesterday.

Eyewitnesses claim the body of a woman was found.

It is suggested that she may have been homeless, but South Yorkshire Police has not yet issued any details on the incident.

A statement is expected this morning.

More to follow.