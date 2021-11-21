Over the years, Sheffield has lost many high street stores, and it’s not until they close the shutters for the final time that we fully understand how vital they were to our shopping experience.
A new study by Raisin UK has analysed the search volume and social media engagement with high street retailers to find out which shops we really do miss the most, so get ready for a little bit of nostalgia as we analyse the past of our high streets.
Here are five of the most missed retailers from Sheffield’s high street.
1. Debenhams
Debenhams on The Moor closed for the final time in April 2021 after landing in administration for the second time in a year. 57 per cent of people surveyed reacted sadly to the news of the brand collapsing, showing people really did care about one of the biggest names on our high streets closing. The store is now unoccupied and is a sign that the high street remains volatile, with such a huge building left empty on the lead up to Sheffield's most popular shopping street.
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Woolworths
Woolworths left a huge gap on The Moor when it closed more than 10 years ago. As the shutters closed on the chain’s final 199 shopfronts in market towns across the UK in 2009, a significant piece of high street history faded away. 44 per cent of people loved the news about the return of the brand on social media, proving Woolies still has a place in all our hearts. You can now find River Island in its place on The Moor.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. BHS
When British Home Stores collapsed in 2016, 51 per cent reacted angrily. It was a huge part of the British high street and was hugely missed as many of the city centre’s largest retail units were left empty. The Sheffield BHS store on The Moor is now a Next, Tui, Greggs and a Costa Coffee.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Mothercare
Mothercare was a huge retailer for parents across the UK, with it being part of many parents’ lives at such an important time. Therefore, it would come as no surprise that 55 per cent of people engaged with a sad reaction to the brand’s collapse announcement on social media. The company opened its first store in 1961 but struggled to compete with cheap supermarket clothing ranges and the rise of online shopping. Mothercare's Sheffield store at Barker's Pool closed early in 2017 after city centre redevelopment disruption.
Photo: Google