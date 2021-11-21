1. Debenhams

Debenhams on The Moor closed for the final time in April 2021 after landing in administration for the second time in a year. 57 per cent of people surveyed reacted sadly to the news of the brand collapsing, showing people really did care about one of the biggest names on our high streets closing. The store is now unoccupied and is a sign that the high street remains volatile, with such a huge building left empty on the lead up to Sheffield's most popular shopping street.

Photo: Chris Etchells