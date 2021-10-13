Sheffield then and now pictures show big changes to Castle Square

One of Sheffield’s most well-known landmarks was once situated in the Castle Square area, but it is now a distant memory of the past.

The Hole in the Road was an underpass in the centre of Castle Square roundabout that was built in 1968.

In its time, the area was state of the art and featured a labyrinth of walkways and shops as well as a fish tank that was built into the wall.

Castle Square known as Hole in the Road. 8 Sept 1992.

In 1994 it was eventually closed after becoming run down and was filled in with the rubble from the demolition of Hyde Park flats.

The Supertram network was built in the area shortly after the hole was filled in.

If you head to the castle square tram stop today, you can see where the Hole in the Road would have been.