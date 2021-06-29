Sports Direct 'must honour its lease' and stay open in Sheffield city centre

The discounter has confirmed it is moving into the former TJ Hughes department store on The Moor. But it has not revealed whether it will remain in its current location, the former House of Fraser at 50 High Street.

The building is owned by Tellon Capital.

Partner and co-founder James Burchell said he was unaware of the firm’s intentions but he expected bosses to honour the lease.

Sports Direct on High Street in Sheffield.

He added: “Sports Direct has a lease that lasts until 2024 and we expect them to honour that lease. We have regular communications with occupiers including Sports Direct. But we are not privy to their activities.”

Sports Direct was unavailable for comment so it's not known whether the new store is in addition to its existing one.

In 2019 the company said it had no plans to relocate its current store on High Street.

But Sheffield commercial agent Paul Lancaster said he was sure Sports Direct would leave 50 High Street.

Sports Direct is at 50 High Street, the former House of Fraser.

He added: “Sports Direct tried to come out three years ago but did a deal with the landlord. I’m as sure as I can be the High Street store will shut and I can’t see it being retail again.

“It’s sad seeing the decline of a once thriving street. It’s a shadow of what it was just 10 years ago.”

The ground floor units on Arundel Gate are occupied by the British Heart Foundation and Poundland.

The unused upper floors have planning permission for 330 student flats and are on the market for £4m.

