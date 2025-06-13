A community is reeling after a schoolgirl tragically died after being hit by a van on a Sheffield street.

The collision took place on Station Road, near to the junction with High Street, in Mosborough, yesterday (June 12) at around 4.49pm.

A large section of Station Road, leading all the way down to Moss Way, was closed as police and emergency services rushed to the scene to help the young schoolgirl.

Multiple ambulances and an air ambulance were deployed, and the youngster was taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed than an 11-year-old girl has died following a collision in Mosborough. | National World

Tragically, despite medical personnel’s best efforts, the 11-year-old died a short time later.

It is understood that pupils at Westfield School were informed of the tragic loss this morning, as the whole community deals with the shock.

Police believe that a white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with the 11-year-old girl.

A 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

Police say the motorist is co-operating with officers and has been released on police bail.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this terribly difficult time. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area today and anyone who has concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to them, they are there to help you.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public at the scene who stopped to help the girl, her family and officers.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are asking witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers can be contacted online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.

If you have footage which could help their investigation, share it here: https://orlo.uk/Kca1T