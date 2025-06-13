Multiple resources including an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene of a Sheffield crash, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred in High Street, Mosborough, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 12, 2025), with the emergency services called at around 4.47pm.

One person was taken to hospital, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed moments ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision occurred in High Street, Mosborough yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 12, 2025), with the emergency services called at around 4.47pm | Main picture: 3rd party; inset: Finn Smith

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 4.47pm yesterday to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on High Street in Mosborough.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

The collision is understood to have taken place near to the junction with Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information.

A spokesperson for the force said they are expecting to release an update later today, but are unable to provide more details at this time.