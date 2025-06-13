Mosborough crash update: Air ambulance deployed after pedestrian hit by car in Sheffield
The collision occurred in High Street, Mosborough, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 12, 2025), with the emergency services called at around 4.47pm.
One person was taken to hospital, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed moments ago.
They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 4.47pm yesterday to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on High Street in Mosborough.
“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
The collision is understood to have taken place near to the junction with Station Road.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information.
A spokesperson for the force said they are expecting to release an update later today, but are unable to provide more details at this time.
