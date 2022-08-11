Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rong Ren was ordered by Judge Peter Kelson to pay over the value of his available assets – worth £1,097,563.64 – within three months or face a 14 year jail term, after a confiscation order was made in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 5.

Ren and his business, 2028 W Ltd, based at Burton Street, Sheffield, initially came to the attention of Sheffield Council’s trading standards officers in early 2018.

A Sheffield businessman who headed an international scam supplying thousands of fake mobile phone parts has been ordered to pay over £1million.

In August that year, trading standards investigators executed a warrant at his business premises and seized 80,000 mobile phone accessories. South Yorkshire Police officers also attended and assisted with the warrant.

In February 2020, Ren was jailed for 12 months and banned from acting as a company director after pleading guilty to Trade Marks Act offences relating to the seized items.

The sentencing judge, Jeremy Richardson QC, said at the time: “Offences of this type materially undermine public trust in the legitimate brands and involve serious criminality. The public have essentially been duped by the defendant and legitimate businesses have been cheated of profit.”

Officers from the North East Regional Economic Crime Unit launched a separate investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 into the funds generated by Ren’s operations.

Following extensive enquiries, they discovered the value of his criminality was over £4.8 million and traced his available assets which will satisfy the confiscation order.

Ramona Senior, head of the North East Regional Economic Crime Unit, said: “This result comes about as the result of a close working partnership between the RECU and Sheffield Trading Standards who successfully brought the criminal prosecution.

“The Proceeds of Crime Act is a powerful tool in tacking criminally derived assets and Op Lovat should serve as a warning to others engaged in criminal activity that you will be discovered and your assets will be confiscated.”

Councillor Mike Chaplin, deputy chair of the Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “This is a terrific result for our trading standards team and is a great example of partnership working with colleagues from South Yorkshire Police and the North East Regional Economic Crime Unit.”

"The sale and supply of counterfeit goods is a serious challenge affecting both the everyday person being duped into these purchases and the many legitimate businesses being undermined by this activity.