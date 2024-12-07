An XL Bully dog has been seized by police in a high profile operation across the north of the city.

South Yorkshire Police seized the dog from an address in Stocksbridge, as part of a broader police operation called Operation Duxford which also saw arrests made for traffic offences on the Stocksbridge Bypass.

Police said in a statement about the operation: “Our dangerous dogs team, who worked alongside the RSPCA and animal health officers, were called to Ridal Close in Stocksbridge where we seized an XL Bully dog.

“The dog will be examined by our legislation officers and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police seized an XL Bully. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

The operation, run on Wednesday, saw a large number of officers on the streets of Stocksbridge and Deepcar, with police saying it was run to build intelligence on criminal groups, engage with the community, and crack down on vehicle crime.

South Yorkshire Police said traffic officers ran speedwatch and traffic operations, which included a number of stop sites, including the Stocksbridge Bypass, where a trailer was found to have flat tyres, no brake lights, no breakaway cable, and no number plate.

It was seized due to its dangerous condition, along with the van towing it. The driver was summonsed to court.

Police vehicles in Stocksbridge, for Operation Duxford. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Two drivers were found to be in possession of cannabis.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams and PCSOs conducted patrols in Oughtibridge, Stannington, Wharncliffe Side, Deepcar and Stocksbridge to increase visibility and engage with the community. The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were in Wharncliffe Woods and Langsett.

Officers were also called to a farm following reports of unregistered breeding. The occupant has been served with three improvement notices.

Police were stopping vehicles on Stocksbridge bypass. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Sergeant Ross Masters said: "Wednesday's Duxford saw numerous police resources pulling together and resulted in a highly visible operation which emphasised just how seriously we take vehicle crime - and all forms of criminality - in Sheffield.

"Operation Duxford being enforced in Stocksbridge and Deepcar allowed us to build a larger intelligence picture around the criminal groups we know are active in the area, and the day of action was a real show of strength.

"I'd like to thank our partners and members of the public for their huge level of support on the day.

"Intelligence gathering plays a huge role in making Operation Duxford possible, but it doesn't stop here. I'd like to urge everyone to continue reporting to us. Your support is huge when it comes to tackling criminality and we are so much stronger with your help.

"Passing information to us allows us to tackle the crimes affecting you and deliver justice.

You can ring police on 101, or report things anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Other police action as part of the operation included:

> The Modern Slavery Team and Borders and Immigration made visits to four businesses;

> A car ‘linked to criminal activity in Burngreave’ was recovered.

> A car being driven by a woman who had been banned from driving 18 hours earlier was seized

> A suspected shoplifter was arrested

> A man was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.