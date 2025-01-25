Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 1,000 people were victims of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire during 2024, according to new police figures.

Last year, South Yorkshire Police carried out 1,797 investigations into dogs causing injury or fear in South Yorkshire, and 73 of those cases involved children aged under three.

Officers say that of those investigations, 1,049 people were injured, some requiring surgery and left with permanent physical and mental scars. Of the investigations, 347 involved children under the age of 15.

However, police also say they know the majority of dog owners are responsible and want the best for their pet and family.

South Yorkshire Police say they are investigated over 1,700 dangerous dog incidents last year.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Something has to change; owners have to change; we cannot continue to see the consequences that irresponsible dog ownership is causing to our communities.”

“Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, that their dog wouldn’t hurt anyone, but any dog, of any breed has the ability to cause harm.

“We will never know how many bites or injuries owners’ actions have prevented but we are thankful for those who put measures in place; teaching children how to interact with dogs, respect their boundaries, being responsible while out walking, it all makes a difference.”

Police say they are continuing to see an unprecedented demand on them force, and alongside other forces across the country have no greater funding or resources to respond to these incidents.

They say they are committed to educating dog owners and doing all they can to help them reduce the risk posed by their pets, and will work alongside the NHS, charities, and delivery companies to reduce injuries.

Today, police issued guidance for owners on their dogs

Police say owners should:

> Never leave children and dogs unattended

> Make sure their dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

.> Consider changes to their houses, such as stair gates to separate dogs and children, as small children become more mobile

> Walk their dog on a lead in public spaces

> Beware of other dogs while out walking

> Ensure their dog is microchipped and wearing a collar