Hemper Lane: Police provide explanation for 'large' presence in Sheffield suburb leading to bus diversion

A road is closed and there is a large police presence in a Sheffield suburb this morning, leading to a bus service being diverted.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:56 BST

Police investigating the death of Marcia Grant have been deployed to Hemper Lane, Greenhill today (Thursday, May 25), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

They added: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and legal proceedings are ongoing.

“On behalf of Marcia’s family and loved ones, we would reiterate that the media respect their continued wish to grieve in private.”

Tributes left to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car outside her home on Hemper Lane, GreenhillTributes left to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car outside her home on Hemper Lane, Greenhill
A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said their 76 bus service is being diverted due to police closing Hemper Lane.

60-year-old Ms Grant was knocked down by a car and killed in a collision outside her home on Hemper Lane, Greenhill on April 5, 2023.

The boy charged with Ms Grant’s murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28, 2023.

During the course of the hearing, a provisional trial date was fixed for October 2023.

Marcia Grant, 60, of Sheffield, was knocked down and killed in an incident outside her home on Hemper Lane on April 4. A 12-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.Marcia Grant, 60, of Sheffield, was knocked down and killed in an incident outside her home on Hemper Lane on April 4. A 12-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.
Ms Grant was described as ‘kind,’ ‘generous’ and a ‘pillar of the community’ following her death.