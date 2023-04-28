The trial of a 12-year-old boy charged with murdering a Sheffield woman is booked to go ahead later this year.

The Greenhill community is still in shock following the death of Marcia Grant, 60, who died in an incident on April 5.

The “kind, generous” woman was knocked down by a car and killed in a collision outside her home on Hemper Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a 12-year-old boy has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (April 28) charged with her murder, as well as possessing a blade in a public place.

Marcia Grant, 60, of Sheffield, was knocked down and killed in an incident outside her home on Hemper Lane on April 4. A 12-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.

Pleas to the charges were not entered today. Instead, Prosecutor Nicholas de la Poer KC, asked for a trial date –originally fixed for July – to be moved so officials could arrange for a reconstruction of the incident to be carried out to help establish the facts of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-year-old, who has been in custody at a secure children’s home since the incident, appeared over a live link. He spoke only to confirm his name, which cannot be reported for legal reasons.

He was remanded into custody again after a trial date of October 2 was set.

Flower tributes left on Hemper Lane described Marcia Grant as a “pillar of the community” following her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car, have grown along the Sheffield street where she died.

One neighbour, Cheryl Parrett, told The Star: “We feel for Marcia’s family.

“We felt we needed to leave flowers here. We wanted to show sympathy to her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad