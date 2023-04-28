News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield 12-year-old boy murder trial: No plea entered in hearing at crown court as trial set for October

The trial of a 12-year-old boy charged with murdering a Sheffield woman is booked to go ahead later this year.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

The Greenhill community is still in shock following the death of Marcia Grant, 60, who died in an incident on April 5.

The “kind, generous” woman was knocked down by a car and killed in a collision outside her home on Hemper Lane.

Now, a 12-year-old boy has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (April 28) charged with her murder, as well as possessing a blade in a public place.

Marcia Grant, 60, of Sheffield, was knocked down and killed in an incident outside her home on Hemper Lane on April 4. A 12-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.Marcia Grant, 60, of Sheffield, was knocked down and killed in an incident outside her home on Hemper Lane on April 4. A 12-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.
Pleas to the charges were not entered today. Instead, Prosecutor Nicholas de la Poer KC, asked for a trial date –originally fixed for July – to be moved so officials could arrange for a reconstruction of the incident to be carried out to help establish the facts of the night.

The 12-year-old, who has been in custody at a secure children’s home since the incident, appeared over a live link. He spoke only to confirm his name, which cannot be reported for legal reasons.

He was remanded into custody again after a trial date of October 2 was set.

Flower tributes left on Hemper Lane described Marcia Grant as a “pillar of the community” following her death.

Tributes to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car, have grown along the Sheffield street where she died.Tributes to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car, have grown along the Sheffield street where she died.
One neighbour, Cheryl Parrett, told The Star: “We feel for Marcia’s family.

“We felt we needed to leave flowers here. We wanted to show sympathy to her family.”

The identity of the boy accused of Mrs Grant’s murder cannot be revealed for legal reasons.