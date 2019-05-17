Ryan Durkin, aged 15, was struck by a stolen silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, at around 11pm on Friday, April 19.

Ryan Durkin

A black Seat Ibiza also travelling along Brinsworth Lane then collided with Ryan a few moments later as the teenager lay in the road.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene.

Balloons were released in memory of Ryan Durkin after he was killed in a collision

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, relating to an incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen.

Ryan, a Sheffield United fan, was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries but lost his fight for life one week later, on Saturday, April 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum, Diane Durkin, has paid tribute to the youngster, who was a popular student at Brinsworth Academy.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ryan Durkin

She said he was a ‘kind and considerate young man’ who was the ‘baby’ of the family.

“Ryan was the quietest member of our family. He would lie on the settee with his headphones in listening to his music, but he was taking everything in around him - he didn’t miss a trick,” she said.

“When his brothers argued, which happens quite often, he would just watch. He never said a word, but then a smile would appear. I think he actually enjoyed watching them argue.

“Ryan liked playing on his Xbox especially FIFA. He loved football, whether watching it on TV or going to the match. He had a season ticket for Sheffield United and played for Phoenix u15s.

Ryan Durkin

“But the thing he loved most was being with his girlfriend Ellie and his friends. He had an absolutely amazing group of friends - too many to name. I look at the last text messages he sent me and smile. They are all about money, alcohol and the time he has to come in.”

She added: “Ryan has three older brothers so he was the baby in our family and usually got what he wanted. Our house seems empty now, too quiet. Our family is broken and always will be. There is a piece missing. We will never totally mend.

“I will always remember Ryan for his lovely smile and the kind and considerate young man he had become. Ryan will always be the most beautiful flower in the garden.”