Sheffield man’s murder remains unsolved nearly eight months after fatal stabbing
A Sheffield man’s murder remains unsolved nearly eight months on from a fatal stabbing outside a city cinema.
Fahim Hersi was stabbed outside Cineworld on the Valley Centertainment complex, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.
The 22-year-old from Broomhall, was knifed in his chest during a clash between two groups of friends.
He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
A number of people have been arrested over the incident, including seven who were taken into police custody immediately afterwards and held on suspicion of murder.
A 21-year-old man who was also stabbed during the attack and spent a number of days in hospital was one of those arrested on suspicion of murder.
Nobody has yet been charged.
The case is one of two unsolved murders from last year still being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.
The month before, 21-year-old Kavan Brissett was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield.
He was attacked on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.
Detectives investigating the death want to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and is believed to hold vital information about the attack.
He was treated for facial injuries at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the day of the attack and returned the following day but has not been seen since.
Anyone with information on Fahim’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21.
To pass on information about Kavan’s death quote incident 827 of August 14.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.