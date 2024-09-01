Sheffield's Showroom cinema unveils ambitious plans to mark its 30th anniversary

The Showroom cinema, located in Sheffield city centre, started in 1995 with just two small screens | 3rd party

As the Showroom prepares to mark its 30th anniversary, a cinema spokesperson has unveiled the ambitious plans in place to usher in its fourth decade in Sheffield.

The Showroom cinema, located in Sheffield city centre, started in 1995 with just two small screens.

It came out of work fromindependent filmmakers, academics, architects, film enthusiasts and DEED (the Department for Employment and Economic Development) in Sheffield City Council, to engage with and promote the proto film industry in Sheffield. Later, a National Lottery grant helped remodel the front of the building and add two big screens.

A spokesperson for the Showroom has revealed it will mark its fourth decade in Sheffield with plans, which consist of three main elements.

The first element is to be establish the Showroom as a ‘hub for future talent,’ developing a ‘pipeline of creatives, and encouraging them to remain in our city by supporting the growth of a viable film and television industry.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Mark Hilton, said: “The Trustees feel that, just like Sheffield, the Showroom is ready for its next phase of growth.

“That’s why we are seeking to position it at the forefront of the economic and cultural regeneration taking place in our city at the moment.

“We already work in partnership with the British Film Institute to run its highly successful BFI Youth Film Academy; additionally we often collaborate freely with bothof Sheffield’s world class universities supporting their formal programmes of work and the growth of the filmmaking talent base in the region.

“As the hub for the annual DocFest, we attract visitors from around the globe throwing a spotlight on Sheffield within the context of film. We want to grow this, providing a focal point for local, national and international talent looking for opportunities, training and support.

“Learning from the success of Warp Films and other local industry leaders, we want to work with Sheffield City Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to grow the film and television industry in Sheffield - embedding this goal in each institution’s cultural strategy.”

The second element is to aim to be a ‘home for local stories, ensuring that local voices and stories are recorded and shared.

Mr Hilton added: ““Sheffield folk know how to tell a good story, whether it’s at a bus stop or on the big screen.

“We are recognising this with the first ever Sheffield Film Festival in August, which celebrates the rich film heritage, homegrown talent and thriving film culture of Sheffield and the surrounding region.

“But we recognise that technology has changed and democratised the creation of the moving image. Drawing on our success with the BFI Youth Film Academy, we want to boost our community engagement work and ensure that Sheffield’s diverse voices make it to the screen. Alongside a potential project with Sheffield Archives, we believe this can ensure that local stories are captured and told - from the Golden Age of cinema through to the advent of TikTok and streaming.”

The third and final element is to be ‘ahead of the heritage curve’ and restore the Showroom’s iconic building and establishing it as a gateway to the city.

Mr Hilton said: “Sheffield city centre’s revival may be rooted in the restoration of historic buildings - ensuring we don’t look like every other city - but the Showroom was doing this long before it was a conscious strategy.

“The Showroom’s art deco building is more than just a piece of real estate within the Cultural Quarter. Its architecture harks back to the Golden Age of Cinema in the 1920s and 30s, and we want to ensure it reflects the visual style of the time.

“Having reached the next round of a Heritage Lottery Grant application and with the development of an ambitious fundraising strategy, we aim to restore the building to its natural beauty.

“The Showroom’s new visual identity also reflects and celebrates its art deco roots. The building’s location means it can act as the gateway to a city that values its heritage, particularly for visitors arriving at the train station. We want to ensure it lives up to this responsibility, and that it becomes a vital landmark and local resource within the new city centre neighbourhoods identified in Sheffield City Council’s Local Plan.”

In addition, the Showroom’s founding CEO, Ian Wild, is moving on after 30 years’ service and the search is on for his successor.

The CEO vacancy will be advertised in the coming weeks, with the expectation that the new CEO will take up post in January 2025.

Outgoing CEO, Ian Wild, said: “Developing and managing the Showroom and Workstation business centre for over 30 years was my dream job come true. I began to work on the project in 1988 as part of a city council team who had a vision to develop a world class cinema in Sheffield.

“I later successfully applied for the job of Director of Showroom, overseeing the fundraising and building program and then the opening of the cinema. I was appointed as Chief Executive in 2001 and have successfully managed both the Showroom and Workstation business centre from that time.

“I am immensely proud of our achievements over the last 30 years, not only providing audiences with some amazing cultural programs though our film curation and festivals, but also helping many companies and small business to get off the ground and to create new employment in Sheffield’s cultural industries.

“During that time I have been privileged to work with some wonderful and dedicated colleagues who have tirelessly striven to provide world class cultural programs for the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“As the Showroom moves forward to its next phase of development it seems like an appropriate time for me to hand over to someone new. I will take away many recollections and memories but the fantastic enthusiasm and support of Sheffield’s film audiences over many years will always at the front of my thoughts.”