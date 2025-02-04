The ‘utterly heartbroken’ family of a 15-year-old killed in a Sheffield school stabbing yesterday have issued a touching tribute to their ‘beautiful’ and ‘caring’ boy.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School shortly after midday yesterday (Monday, February 3, 2025).

15-year-old Harvey, who was a dedicated Sheffield United fan, could not be saved and sadly died a short time later.

Harvey has subsequently been formally identified, and his family have tonight issued this touching tribute to him: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, Harvey Goose.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

Harvey's family continue to be supported by officers from South Yorkshire Police.

A force spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in police custody at this time.

“A small scene remains in place at the school as officers conduct further enquiries.”

Additional patrols will also continue to take place around the Granville Road area, with people encouraged to speak to officers about any concerns they may have.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield added: "Our thoughts remain with Harvey's family, friends and loved ones, as well as the wider school community as they come to terms with his loss.

"We understand that news of Harvey's death will have caused a considerable amount of shock and upset in the local community, and our officers will remain in the nearby area to offer reassurance to residents.

"If you have any concerns, please speak to them as they are there to help you in the wake of this awful tragedy.

"Our investigation into Harvey's death is continuing at pace and with this in mind, I would urge people to avoid unhelpful online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in this tragic incident.

"Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risks justice not being secured for Harvey and his family.

"We will take action against those who pose a risk to judicial proceedings and I want to remind people of their responsibility around what they share and post online and the potential impact it can have on justice."

If you have any information about yesterday's incident that could help SYP’s investigative team, please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

Anyone who does not wish to give their personal details can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

You can also complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.