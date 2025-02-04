The family of Harvey Willgoose have visited the school in Sheffield where the 15-year-old was tragically stabbed to death.

Harvey’s mother Caroline arrived at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, this afternoon in a black car with other people believed to be members of his family.

They were let through the gates by police officers and stood for a few minutes by the many floral tributes that had been left at the school following the fatal stabbing yesterday, Monday, February 3.

Floral tributes have been left outside All Saints Catholic High School, where Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was tragically stabbed to death | Dean Atkins

Harvey’s mum had earlier posted videos and photos of her son on TikTok, accompanied by the heartbreaking message: “My Harvey. Life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much.”

In another post, she wrote ‘Our Harvey. No words’, accompanied by several broken heart emojis and the hashtag #WHY?WHY?WHY?.

Harvey’s sister has also paid tribute, writing on Facebook: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I love you so much Harvey.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”

As well as the many tributes outside the school, flowers, balloons, candles and moving messages paying tribute to Harvey, who was a big Sheffield United fan, have been left at the Blades’ Bramall Lane stadium and in Beighton, where Harvey lived.

Pupil heard screams

Brenda and Keith Bartholomew speak to media outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road in Sheffield, where 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was tragically stabbed to death. The couple told PA reporters how their granddaughter had heard screams. Photo: Richard McCarthy/PA Wire | Richard McCarthy/PA Wire

Earlier today, Brenda Bartholomew told how her her granddaughter was in the same class as Harvey and heard screams when the fatal stabbing happened.

“She heard the scuffle, she heard the screams,” said Ms Bartholomew.

“They just ran.

“That’s all we want: for our children to be safe.

“She’s very quiet at the moment. It’s just devastating.”

Sheffield United today offered their ‘deep condolences’ to the loved ones of Harvey Willgoose.

Fans are planning to take part in a minute's applause in tribute to Harvey this Saturday, February 8, when the Blades take on Portsmouth at Bramall Lane.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Anyone who believes they can assist detectives with their enquiries is urged to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police, which you can do online here, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 327 of February 3, 2025 when you get in touch.