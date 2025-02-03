The stunned and heartbroken loved ones of a 15-year-old boy killed in a Sheffield school stabbing have paid tribute to the beloved young Sheffield United fan.

The boy, named locally as Harvey Willgoose, was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield shortly after midday on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Despite the best efforts of medics called to the scene, Harvey lost his fight for life and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and is being held by police as investigations continue.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Harvey online, as people across Sheffield attempt to come to terms with the news of the teen’s tragic death.

Posting on Facebook, Spencer Starkes said: A city numb from this afternoons news, questions need to be asked, punishments need to be raised for anyone using or carrying knives too many innocent lives are been taken.

“Harvey Willgoose fly high Blademan, a cruel world you’ve been taken far too soon lad far too soon Thinking of all his mates and there’s plenty of you stay safe lads and to all his family I send love x”

Klaire Heap commented: “My hearts broken for the young lads and lasses, I can’t get my head around it he was such a lovely lad always giving banter, going to miss him at the Lane.”

Georgia Hitchcock said: “Absolutely no words to this devastation absolutely breaking R.I.P Harvey Willgoose I’m so sorry this has happend to you you really didn’t deserve this.”

Paris Starr added: “Still doesn’t feel real. Rest In Peace Harvey Willgoose forver going to be missed.”

Speaking at a press conference held at the force’s headquarters in Carbrook, Sheffield at around 3.45pm on February 3, 2025, South Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Lindsey Butterfield confirmed Harvey had tragically died.

She said: “It is with great sadness I share with you today that a teenage boy has died, following a stabbing at a Sheffield school”

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the wider school community,” she said.

She continued by saying that while the investigation is in the ‘early stages,’ detectives are ‘working at pace to build up a picture’ of the events that led to the boy’s death.

“We hope you will be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this, and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation, and sharing content which could be distressing to them, and detrimental to our investigation.

“We ask anyone with any information that they believe could assist us to get in touch.”

In a message to parents after the news was announced, headteacher Sean Pender spoke of his ‘shock and sorrow’.

He has also confirmed All Saints Catholic High School will remain closed on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Information can be shared with police online here, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.