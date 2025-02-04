The grieving mum of a boy who was stabbed to death at school in Sheffield has paid a moving tribute.

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, tragically died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3.

His mother, Caroline Willgoose, has paid tribute on TikTok, writing: “My Harvey. Life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much.”

Harvey Willgoose's mum Caroline has paid tribute to her son after he was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Photo: SWNS | SWNS

She also shared videos and photos of herself with Harvey, writing in another post ‘Our Harvey. No words’ accompanied by several broken heart emojis and the hashtag #WHY?WHY?WHY?.

Harvey’s mother has more than 56,000 followers on TikTok, and hundreds of people have shared their tributes on the social media platform.

‘He really was the sweetest boy’

One person wrote: “He really was the sweetest boy.”

Another commented: “Will forever be loved and in our hearts. Rest in peace Harvey.”

A third person said: “He will forever be missed by all of us. Your boy was loved by so many.”

A fourth person added: “Such a lovely young man. Rest in peace Harvey lil bro. Gonna be truly missed.”

And a fifth person wrote: “Praying for you and your family. No child should go to school and not come home. Devastating. Deepest condolences.”

Harvey’s sister, Sophie, has also paid tribute, writing in a post on Facebook: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I love you so much Harvey.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”

Tributes have been left too at the gates of the school, which is closed today after being placed into lockdown yesterday.

A note from a teacher said: “I only taught you a few times in year 7 but I remember you well.

“Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened.”

‘Such a lovely lad’

A 17-year-old pupil, who went to the school to pay his respects, said: “He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely.

“He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn’t have to personally know him to be upset.

“Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him.”

A shrine to Harvey, who was a Sheffield United fan, has also been created outside the club’s Bramall Lane stadium, and in Beighton, where he lived.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and remained in police custody this morning as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.