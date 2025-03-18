Harvey Willgoose: 8ft fence planned at All Saints school in Sheffield where 15-year-old was stabbed to death

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 06:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An 8ft fence is set to be erected at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road where Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death.

An application has been submitted for anti-climb fence around a 16-acre plot which also encloses Seven Hills School and Goals Sheffield five-a-side football venue on Norfolk Park Road.

Anti-climb fencing is set to go up at All Saints Catholic High School where 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death.placeholder image
Anti-climb fencing is set to go up at All Saints Catholic High School where 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death. | Google / All Saints

Sheffield City Council’s planning portal states the bid was received on March 6 and is awaiting a decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died at the school on February 3.

After his death, his mum, Caroline, called for knife arches in every school.

She said: “I don’t want another child to be where Harvey is and the number one thing for me is knife arches in every school.”

The day before she spoke out, hundreds joined an anti-knife peace march to Bramall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Earlier this month, a knife amnesty bin was installed outside the Sheaf View pub, with a plaque in memory of the teenage stabbing victim.

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. A trial is set to take place in July.

Related topics:All SaintsSheffieldmurderSheffield City CouncilBID
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice