An 8ft fence is set to be erected at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road where Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death.

An application has been submitted for anti-climb fence around a 16-acre plot which also encloses Seven Hills School and Goals Sheffield five-a-side football venue on Norfolk Park Road.

Anti-climb fencing is set to go up at All Saints Catholic High School where 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death. | Google / All Saints

Sheffield City Council’s planning portal states the bid was received on March 6 and is awaiting a decision.

It comes after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died at the school on February 3.

After his death, his mum, Caroline, called for knife arches in every school.

She said: “I don’t want another child to be where Harvey is and the number one thing for me is knife arches in every school.”

The day before she spoke out, hundreds joined an anti-knife peace march to Bramall Lane.

Earlier this month, a knife amnesty bin was installed outside the Sheaf View pub, with a plaque in memory of the teenage stabbing victim.

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. A trial is set to take place in July.