Police in South Yorkshire have intensified their search for a 23-year-old following an arson committed after he was already declared a wanted man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Harry Trench, also known as Mackenzie Kay, was the subject of a wanted appeal in November following reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster on October 11, 2024.

Today (December 30, 2024), South Yorkshire Police have re-released its appeal for information on his whereabouts - adding his is now also wanted in connection to reports of arson with intent to endanger life on Kings Road, Doncaster, on December 20, 2024.

Harry Trench, 23, is wanted in connection to reports of arson with intent to endanger life. | South Yorkshire Police

Furthermore, Trench is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trench recently or knows where he may be staying. He's understood to have links to Doncaster - including Conisbrough - Kimberworth, Rotherham and Barnsley.

It is said the 23-year-old knows he is wanted and officers believe he is “actively evading” police.

Trench is described as a white man who is around 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

If you see Trench, or have information that could help police find him, call 101 or use the online portal here: Report | South Yorkshire Police.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. Quote incident number 455 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.