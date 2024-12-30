Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who raped a woman and sexually assaulted a teenage girl is behind bars.

Cory Thompson, from Sheffield, sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a car in Ilkeston in July 2021.

Later that day he began sending her threatening and harassing messages and also went to a property she was at and began banging on the door.

On a separate occasion in March 2022, Thompson attacked a woman at a property in Derby. After becoming aggressive to her, he pinned her down and raped her.

Rapist Cory Thompson, from Sheffield, has been jailed | Derbyshire Police

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “Before this incident happened to me I was a confident, trusting and outgoing person.

“Now the slightest movement or noise scares me. I am hyper vigilant and I feel like I am constantly in a state of fight or flight. I would now say that I am extremely anxious and feel like a nervous wreck.

“I feel like I am just in survival mode currently and I am not actually living my life.”

Thompson was arrested in connection with both incidents and subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault.

The 29-year-old, of Abbeydale Road, denied the charges but was found guilty in October after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Thompson was also charged with two further counts of sexual assaults but the jury could not reach a decision and the matters were ordered to lie on file.

He was found not guilty of other charges of sexual assault and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

He appeared at the same court for sentence on December 19, when he was jailed for nine years and three months.

He was also handed restraining orders preventing him from having any contact with any of the women involved.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Parkin, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I’d like to praise the bravery of the victims in this case. Their courage and strength has been exemplary and I am really grateful to them for their support during the court process.

“Thompson is clearly a very dangerous sexual predator. I have no doubt that he would have continued to offend had he not been sent to prison.

“Thanks to the bravery of these women he is now behind bars where he belongs.”

She added: “If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

“There is a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool to our website. Here you can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else. To access it visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/

“You can report anonymously, without giving us your details. We won't judge you; we'll treat you with respect, and we'll always put your health and wellbeing first.

“Alternatively, you can contact us using the following methods:

Facebook– send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter– direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101

“If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence.

“You can contact them online www.sv2.org.uk or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 8am – 5pm) regardless of whether you wish to report an incident to police.”