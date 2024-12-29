Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Rotherham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers were called at 12.33am today, Sunday, December 29, to reports of an injured man at an address on Guild Road, near the East Dene area of Rotherham.

Armed police attended and evidence ‘consistent with a firearms discharge’ was discovered at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was taken to hospital after armed police were called to Guild Road in Rotherham following a shooting | Google/National World

A man was taken to hospital with injuries which South Yorkshire Police said were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been discharged.

A police cordon remains in place on Guild Road, where the force said officers would remain throughout today while forensic work is carried out.

Officers are also conducting house to house calls and checking CCTV in the area as part of their enquiries, and will be carrying out additional patrols in the surrounding area in the coming days.

Detective Inspector David Robertson said: “We will not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire. This mindless violence has no place in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard to bring those responsible for this incident to justice. In the coming days our officers will be in the area. If you have any concerns, please stop them and speak to them as they are there to help.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to come forward. Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries?”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 24 of December 29.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: crimestoppers-uk.org.