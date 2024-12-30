Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new police chief appointed in Rotherham says he wants to play his part in work that “contributes to making Rotherham a place people can be proud to call home”.

Chief Superintendent Andy Wright, Rotherham’s District Commander, has taken over from Chf Supt Laura Koscikiewicz, who has become South Yorkshire Police’s new head of crime.

Rotherham's new District Commander, Andy Wright | SYP

Chf Supt Wright, who previously served as Chief Inspector of Operations in Rotherham and the district’s Superintendent, stepped into his new role in November.

Her has spoken of his pride at becoming District Commander, as well as his priorities for Rotherham in the future.

“Having been part of the senior command team here in Rotherham for several years, I have seen first hand the great relationships we have with our communities and partners, but there is always more we can do,” he said.

“I want to continue our work that contributes to making Rotherham a place people can be proud to call home. We have a great team in Rotherham and will keep on striving to deliver the best possible service for not just the town centre but the wider villages and communities in our district.

“In the last year we have had some fantastic results, including reducing the number of firearm discharges in Rotherham by 75 per cent. Other success stories include continuing to target and dismantle cannabis factories across the borough as part of the nationally recognised partnership work under Operation Grow.”

Operation Grow forms part of the work in Rotherham to target serious and organised crime.

Chf Supt Wright has vowed to continue to bring those involved in this form of criminality to justice.

“Serious and organised crime not only wreaks havoc on local communities but also often ruthlessly exploits vulnerable people,” he said.

“We want people to always feel safe in Rotherham and our work with partners to stay ahead of these threats and reduce serious and organised crime will contribute to making the borough a better and safer place for everyone.

“I want us to continue working with partners and colleagues across Rotherham, but our most important relationship is with you – our local communities. The intelligence, information and support you can provide, will directly allow us to proactively tackle crime and issues affecting local people.”