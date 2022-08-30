Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Harborough Avenue, Manor, in the early hours of today, after a woman and a teenage girl were reported as suffering stab wounds in a major incident last night, which resulted in a man being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police remained on the scene today, with two police vans parked outside the house where the incident was reported, and police tape sealing off the front of the property.

Shocked residents have told how armed police flocked to their street last night as a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture shows police on the scene today

Sand had also been spread along the pavement in front of the house. Neighbours said it had been placed there because there had been blood on the ground.

One shocked resident said he had woken in the early morning to the sound of loud voices. He also heard the sound of pounding on doors.

He said a couple of minutes later, police arrived.

He said: “You have to say the police were on the scene really quickly. There were armed response officers on the street in about two minutes. I would estimate there were about 20 officers on the street really quickly.

“It was very, very, scary – it was like something out of a film. We’re not in America – you don’t see things like that here.”

Another man living nearby said he awoke at around 12.30am to see flashing blue lights.

"I saw two ambulances out there,” he said. “That was when I realised it must be something serious. There were at least two or three police cars, and the police remained there all night and through today. The people who live in that house keep themselves to themselves. I’ve not spoken to them.”

A woman living on the street said she had heard the sound of a woman screaming around midnight, and seen people in the road. “It was a real shock,” she said.

Detective inspector Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation said: “A scene remains in place as we continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident”.

“We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise."

“I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.”

Police said a 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury, but. Her injuries have not been deemed life threatening or life altering and she remains in hospital at this time. A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. She was also taken to hospital where she remains and her condition is not deemed to be life threatening or life altering.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.