According to the crimerate.co.uk website, the crime rate in the city varies from 245 offences per 1,000 resident in the most crime-ridden area to just 30 per 1,000 in the least.
City-wide, there were 50,301 crimes recorded across the city during 2021, which works out at 91 per 1,000 residents.
The crime rate in Sheffield is seven per cent lower than in Yorkshire and The Humber as a whole but 16 per cent higher than England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall, based on the latest data from crimerate.co.uk.
The website, which uses the most recent police figures available, up to June 2022, also lists the neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest crime rates, the top 15 of which are below.
1, Tinsley & Carbrook: 1,736 crimes (245 per 1,000 residents)
2, Devonshire Quarter: 2,144 (191)
3, Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge: 1,025 (168)
4, Burngreave & Grimesthorpe: 2,424 (164)
5, Highfield & Lowfield: 2,053 (155)
6, Woodthorpe: 1,535 (151)
7, Woodhouse West: 881 (146)
8, Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs: 1,001 (144)
9, Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park: 840 (139)
10, Parson Cross: 1,333 (137)
11, Park Hill & Wybourn: 1,859 (137)
12, Southey Green West: 1,200 (135)
13, Herdings & Gleadless Valley: 846 (133)
14, Norfolk Park: 995 (132)
15, Crabtree & Fir Vale: 1,251 (127)
For the full list, and more local and national crime statistics, visit: crimerate.co.uk.