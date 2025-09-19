A martial arts school is joining forces with Sheffield’s Caroline Willgoose to host a free family self-defence workshop focused on youth safety.

Families are invited to the free afternoon this Saturday, September 20, between 1pm and 3pm, at the Excel Martial Arts Academy in Sheffield.

The workshop hopes to be part of a wider community effort to educate young people, equip parents with tools to support them, and stand together against knife crime.

Alongside practical training, the workshop will feature a powerful talk from Caroline Willgoose, mother of Sheffield’s Harvey Willgoose, who was murdered at his school in February 2025.

Caroline now campaigns through Harvey’s Hub to raise awareness and prevent future tragedies.

“Together, myself and the academy want to empower children to speak out about their experiences of knives, especially at school. We also want to give them the life skills and tools to navigate this culture that’s unfortunately taking too many young lives,” said Caroline.

“If we can save just one life by sharing Harvey’s story, it’s worth everything.”

Excel Martial Arts founder Liam Richards, 36, said: “I started Excel because I was bullied as a child. I know first-hand how damaging that can be to a young person’s confidence and mental health.

“No child should ever feel unsafe at school or unsure of their place in the world. At Excel, we recognise that martial arts isn’t just about self-defence. It’s about helping children and teens stand up to peer pressure, develop confidence, and lead with kindness and respect. We teach life skills that help prevent bullying, while also supporting those affected by it.

“We’ve seen time and again how the right training can completely transform a young person’s confidence and outlook. But we also know that not every family is in a position to access premium martial arts facilities. That’s why workshops like this are so important. They give everyone the chance to learn practical, empowering skills that can truly make a difference in their lives."

The workshop will include:

- Real-world self-defence strategies for children and adults

- Practical tools for de-escalation, awareness, and safe decision-making

- Life skill development building confidence, kindness and standing up to peer pressure

- Special guest speakers including Hayley Seward, former South Yorkshire Police trainer

The workshop is suitable for children aged 10+ and their parents, carers, or guardians. No martial arts experience is required, and places are free of charge, with booking essential due to limited space.

Booking is available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1541973707869