Barnsley drug-dealing duo jailed after police crackdown

A Barnsley drug-dealing duo are behind bars.

The pair have been jailed for more than six years between them after being caught twice with Class A drugs during a police crackdown on dealing in Cudworth.

Christopher Binney, aged 46, and Beverley Walters, 52, were stopped by neighbourhood officers in October last year and found carrying Class A substances.

Just weeks later, in November 2024, the pair were stopped again by officers.

They were once more found with a quantity of Class A drugs.

PC Rebecca Hunt, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: “Binney and Walter were caught twice with a significant quantity of Class A drugs in their possession following stop searches by our officers that were intelligence led.”

Both were arrested, charged and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (September 17).

Binney, of Old Mill Lane, was jailed for three years and six months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs and breaching bail conditions.

Walters, of HMP New Hall, received two years and eight months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Rebecca Hunt explained that the pair were part of a wider effort to target drug supply in the area.

“Over the last year we have targeted those we believe to be involved in drug dealing and have made as a team over thirty arrests for this,” she said.

“Drug dealing and drug use in our community is a significant issue, and is often the cause of lots of acquisitive crime.”