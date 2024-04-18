Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called out after a former Co-op warehouse in Handsworth, Sheffield, went up in flames last night.

Smoke could be seen rising from the building, on Handsworth Road, yesterday evening, with several fire engines seen at the site.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service believe the fire had been started deliberately, and information will be passed on to South Yorkshire Police.

Firefighters could be seen down the driveway which runs between the White Horse pub and a car dealership, which leads to the building which was ablaze.

Firefighters from Parkway, Birley, Central and Elm Lane fire stations were called out, with the aerial platform fire engine from Parkway also attending, said a spokesman for the fire service.

The crews were called at just before 7pm and were at the scene for nearly two hours dealing with the blaze.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the blaze.