The dog was reportedly "seized and safely removed" from the area.

A 53-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested following a dog attack in Handsworth yesterday evening.

At around 5.40pm on Tuesday (September 19), armed police were called to Handsworth Road following reports a member of the public had been seriously injured by a dog, reportedly a bull mastiff-type.

The man received serious injuries to his arm and chest, but these are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police on scene on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, following an incident where a dog walker was allegedly mauled by a bull mastiff-type dog.

It is understood the victim had been walking his own dog at the time when the other dog allegedly attacked. CCTV footage is circulating online of the walker desperately trying to protect his pet while the other dog, which was off its lead, attempted to maul them.

Officers say they trapped the bull mastiff in a contained area and were eventually able to seize it and safely remove it from the location.

A 53-year-old man from Sheffield has now been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog out of control and remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or car dash cam footage which may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information can report it South Yorkshire Police's online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 716 of September 19, 2023.

Footage can be emailed to [email protected]. Include the above incident number in the email subject line.