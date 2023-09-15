This is what South Yorkshire Police had to say.

Following news that South Yorkshire Police seized three American XL ‘bully’ dogs from a Sheffield property earlier this week, questions were raised about the police activity which led officers to the area.

The dogs were seized after police executed a warrant at a property in Handsworth Crescent, Darnall, just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Reports from members of the public suggested police had executed the warrant in response to other concerns unrelated to the dogs.

But The Star asked South Yorkshire Police (SYP) to confirm if this was the case, and whether any arrests had been made during the course of the police raid.

SYP said there were no arrests made and the force has still only referred to the seizure of the dogs.

The force was asked what the outcome was likely to be for three dogs seized, and the spokesperson said the owners 'will receive a letter to make contact with us within seven days'.

Calls for the Government to ban XL bullys have been made this week, after an 11-year-old girl was bitten by an XL bully, crossed with a Staffordshire Terrier, during an incident in Birmingham on Saturday (September 9, 2023).

Two men who attempted to intervene were also injured in the attack.

In response to the incident, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she is seeking 'urgent advice' on banning XL bully dogs.

Posting on social media, Ms Braverman said: "This is appalling. The American XL bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

"We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

South Yorkshire Police chiefs have previously raised concerns about XL bully dogs, in the wake of a tragedy involving dogs at Masefield Road, Rotherham in July 2022, in which Joanne Robinson died after being mauled by an XL bully. Police found two dogs of the same breed at the house.

Although only one of the dogs was believed to be involved in the attack, both were ordered to be destroyed.

Speaking in June 2023, Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said: "We can’t ignore the fact that the XL bully breed is disproportionately represented in the number of dog attacks we attend. Eighty (25 per cent) of the dogs seized since January 2022, by South Yorkshire Police are XL bullies.