The attack on a main road in Sheffield was captured on CCTV

A dog has been seized by the police following a dog attack in Sheffield which was captured on CCTV.

Police officers, including armed cops, were deployed to Handsworth Road, Handsworth, early yesterday evening following reports that a man walking his dog had been attacked by another dog.

Police raced to Handsworth in Sheffield following a dog attack which was captured on CCTV

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and has been shared online.

It shows a man desperately trying to protect his pet dog while another dog off its lead targets them.

The man's arm was bitten and he also suffered chest wounds, but none of the injuries are deemed life threatening or altering.

The loose dog responsible for the attack was seized by the police. The breed has not yet been disclosed.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media reporting to be of an incident of a dog dangerously out of control on Handsworth Road in Sheffield.

"We can confirm we were called at about 5.40pm (Tuesday, September 20) to report a member of the public being bitten by a dog at the location.

"Officers attended the scene, including firearms officers to safeguard the public, and it is believed the dog jumped over a wall to access the road.

"The man received serious injuries to his arm and chest but these are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

"Officers trapped the dog in a contained area and were eventually able to seize it and safely remove it from the location."

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney added: "We know these incidents will cause concern among those who live near the location, and for those who witnessed the incident this would have been upsetting.

"We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened. All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe.

"We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or car dash cam footage which may have captured the attack should call 101 and quote incident number 716 of September 19, 2023.