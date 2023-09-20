The three XL bully dogs were seized from a Sheffield property, during a police raid last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the three XL bully dogs seized by officers.

Read More Handsworth Crescent: 3 XL bully dogs seized in police raid on Sheffield property as officers remain in area

The force told The Star it had launched an investigation after three American XL ‘bully’ bulldogs were seized from a property on Handsworth Crescent, Darnall, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The dogs were seized after officers executed a warrant at just after 5.30pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police is still in possession of three XL bully dogs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to questions, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the force is still in possession of the dogs, and that 'there is still time for the owners to make contact'.

The three dogs were seized less than 48 hours before Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced on Friday, September 15, 2023 that American XL bully dogs would be seized by the end of the year, in the wake of a number of recent attacks.

Ian Price, 52, was fatally injured by two XL bully dogs just yards away from his family home while trying to protect his elderly mum in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Local residents desperately called 999 as the harrowing attack unfolded in the street after the dogs escaped from a neighbour’s window.

Mr Price was airlifted to hospital but could not be saved despite the efforts of medics, making him the sixth person to die in a dog attack in England this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man from south Staffordshire was initially arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury. He was further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Mr Price died and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.