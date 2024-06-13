Hamza Mohammed: Second arrest in Sheffield murder investigation as victim named
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hamza Mohammed, aged 23, has been named as the man who died in hospital after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, on Saturday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender today, Thursday 13 June, and remains in custody.
It is the second arrest in connection to the incident. A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on police bail.
Det Chf Insp Thomas Woodward said Mr Mohammed’s family were being supported by officers.
He added: "Sadly, the life of a young man has been lost. We are continuing to urge anyone with information that could help in our investigation to come forward. Were you in or around the area at the time of the incident, and have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help?
"We do understand that some people may not want to come and talk to the police directly. You can pass on any information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers."