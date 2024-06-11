Hamza Mohammed: Sheffield murder probe as 23-year-old man dies in hospital following 'targeted attack'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:12 BST
One man remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery.

A murder investigation has been launched after a Sheffield man died following a “targeted attack” in Darnall on Saturday.

Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation.Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation.
Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation. | National World

Police were called to the scene on Staniforth Road around 4.36pm on June 8 to reports of a serious assault.

Upon arrival of emergency services, a 23-year-old man was found with a severe head injury. He was taken to hospital and was in a critical condition for several days, but sadly died yesterday evening (June 10).

The 23-year-old victim has been named locally as Hamza Mohammed.

A murder investigation is now underway, and detectives are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection to the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 609 of June 8, 2024, when you get in touch.

CCTV and Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

