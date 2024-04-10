Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield Post Office has been sealed off by South Yorkshire Police, photos can show.

The Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe is surrounded by tape, with multiple police cars having been photographed outside and posted online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery, though it is not currently believed to have been successful and no one is said to have been hurt.

Police have sealed off the Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe. Social media reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

An unrelated crash on Occupation Lane has also seen officers sent to Hackenthorpe earlier today. A 77-year-old woman is in hospital with “potentially life-changing” injuries.

It is reported a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1 were involved in the crash near the junction with Birley Spa Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad