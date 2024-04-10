Sheffield Post Office: Police cordon off Hackenthorpe Post Office amid reports of an attempted robbery

Local reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Apr 2024, 18:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield Post Office has been sealed off by South Yorkshire Police, photos can show.

The Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe is surrounded by tape, with multiple police cars having been photographed outside and posted online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery, though it is not currently believed to have been successful and no one is said to have been hurt.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Police have sealed off the Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe. Social media reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery.Police have sealed off the Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe. Social media reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery.
Police have sealed off the Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe. Social media reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

An unrelated crash on Occupation Lane has also seen officers sent to Hackenthorpe earlier today. A 77-year-old woman is in hospital with “potentially life-changing” injuries.

It is reported a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1 were involved in the crash near the junction with Birley Spa Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five patients were treated at the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance service. Two were discharged on scene, two patients were transported to the Northern General Hospital and one to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceHospitalPatientsSheffield Children's HospitalBMW