Sheffield Post Office: Police cordon off Hackenthorpe Post Office amid reports of an attempted robbery
A Sheffield Post Office has been sealed off by South Yorkshire Police, photos can show.
The Post Office on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe is surrounded by tape, with multiple police cars having been photographed outside and posted online.
Local reports suggest there has been an attempted robbery, though it is not currently believed to have been successful and no one is said to have been hurt.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
An unrelated crash on Occupation Lane has also seen officers sent to Hackenthorpe earlier today. A 77-year-old woman is in hospital with “potentially life-changing” injuries.
It is reported a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1 were involved in the crash near the junction with Birley Spa Lane.
Five patients were treated at the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance service. Two were discharged on scene, two patients were transported to the Northern General Hospital and one to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.