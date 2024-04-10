Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council’s top earning staff are taking home higher salaries than the Prime Minister, according to figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

Two council bosses reportedly took home more than £200,000 in the 2022-23 financial year, more than the £164,000 salary which could have been claimed over the same period by Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those two people are CEO Kate Josephs and former executive director Eugene Walker.

The pair both received total pay packets of over £225,000 during a year where Ms Josephs spent time on paid leave as she was investigated for her involvement in Partygate, whilst Mr Walker was briefly promoted to Acting CEO.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance (TPA), said: "The new financial year has seen council tax soar across the country, and taxpayers will notice that top brass pay has simultaneously surged.

Sheffield Town Hall. Figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance have revealed 13 members of Sheffield City Council staff received total renumeration of over £100,000 in 2022-23.

"Local authorities provide crucial services and residents will want to make sure they are getting bang for their buck with their ever-increasing bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents can use these figures to ask whether precious funds are really going towards frontline services, or whether town hall bosses can get better value for money.”

TPA figures were obtained directly from local authorities with the group predicting that at least 3,106 people employed in local authorities in 2022-23 received total renumeration of more than £100,000.

Kate Josephs, Sheffield City Council's chief executive. Figures from the 2022-23 financial year reveal Ms Josephs was paid a salary of over £200,000.

Who are the highest earners at Sheffield City Council?

In total, 11 people employed at Sheffield council in 2022-23 earned more than £100,000 in salary. Thirteen members of staff received total renumeration of more than £100,000 - after the local authority’s pension contributions are added to the total.

The highest overall earner was Kate Josephs. According to the TPA figures, Ms Josephs earned £202,391 in salary, with a £38,454 pension contribution bringing the total to £240,846.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her salary alone is equivalent to £103.79 per hour, when set to a 37.5 hour working week.

Former executive director of resources Eugene Walker when he worked for Sheffield City Council. He received the highest overall salary (minus pension contributions) at the council in the 2022-23 financial year - he spent some months as Acting CEO during the authority’s Partygate investigation.

She was closely followed by former executive director, Eugene Walker, who started the 2022-23 period as Acting CEO, whilst Ms Josephs was on paid leave as the council investigated her involvement in Partygate. His salary reportedly stood at £211,367 - a £16,845 pension contribution brought Mr Walker’s total renumeration for 2022-23 to £228,212.

Ajman Ali, executive director for operational services, and Kate Martin, executive director for city futures, were the only other members of council staff named in the data. They earned £183,447 (£154,158 in salary) and £182,402 (£153,279 in salary) respectively.

Whilst unnamed in the figures, Sheffield’s director of public health, known widely to be Greg Fell, received a total renumeration of £149,094 - including £130,495 in salary. He was the only one of the 13 to get expenses or benefits in kind to the tune of £34.

Greg Fell, Sheffield City Council director of public health. Mr Fell received a total renumeration of £149,094 in the 2022-23 financial year. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategic director for adults social care and wellbeing, who was also unnamed but is known to be Alexis Chappell, reportedly took home a salary of £111,139, along with £21,116 for her pension - generating a total renumeration of £132,255.

The total renumeration for the 13 biggest earners in the council was £1,907,097.

In light of the well-documented financial problems facing local authorities, The Star asked Sheffield City Council if it was concerned about going bankrupt in the current financial year and if pay freezes were being considered for senior staff and the workforce as a whole in upcoming pay reviews - no response has been provided.

How does this compare to Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and others?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive’s salary in Sheffield is higher than any other city in Yorkshire and The Humber and also higher than Leeds (£191,870pa), Newcastle (£201,707pa) and Liverpool’s (£154,167pa) top staff.

Manchester City Council’s chief executive, Joanne Roney, earns one of the highest council salaries in the North of England at £213,509.