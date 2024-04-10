Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four suspects have been arrested and additional proactive patrols are taking place in communities affected by recent stabbings, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

The three reported knife attacks took place on Park Grange Road, in an underpass near St Mary's Gate, and on Staniforth Road.

Separate investigations have been launched into the incidents.

A 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked on Staniforth Road in Darnall last night (April 9), and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency crews on Staniforth Road yesterday (April 9)

Following the attack, a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and is still in police custody.

Uniformed officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and carrying out patrols in the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: "This was a horrific attack in a busy high street which has left a young man with serious facial injuries.

"We understand news of this horrendous attack will have caused considerable distress to members of the community and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about.

South Yorkshire Police are increasing patrols in affected communities following a spate of recent stabbings.

"They are there to help you and keep you safe."

Three people have also been arrested following the reported stabbing on Park Grange Road close to the tram stop on Sunday evening (April 7).

An investigation was launched after a 29-year-old man suffered a single stab wound to his armpit.

Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park.

Officers arrested three boys, aged 15, 15 and 16, on suspicion of GBH, who have all since been released on police bail.

Enquiries also remain ongoing into a targeted assault in St Mary's Gate on Monday morning (8 April), which left a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds to his body.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The three incidents are not being treated as linked.

The cordon at St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre on Monday (April 8)

DCI Oughton said: "Tackling knife crime remains an absolute priority for the force and we will not tolerate these despicable acts of violence here in South Yorkshire.

"We have already made a number of arrests in connection with two of these attacks and a number of leads are being investigated by detectives involved in each of these cases.

"However, I do want to take this opportunity to implore anyone with any information about any of these incidents to please get in touch with us.

Emergency crews outside a barbershop on Staniforth Road, Darnall yesterday (April 10) where a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times.

“We cannot tackle knife crime alone and we need the community's knowledge and information to help us bring the perpetrators of these brutal attacks to justice.”

If you witnessed any of the attacks or have information, please report this online via SYP’s portal or call 101 quoting the following incident numbers:

Park Grange Road, Arbourthorne: Incident 733 of April 7.

St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield City Centre: Incident 165 of April 8.

Staniforth Road, Darnall: Incident 761 of April 9.

If you wish to submit dashcam or CCTV footage, please email [email protected].

You can report information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers, on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Your details will remain confidential and you will not be identified.

Officers enter an address as part of a previous Operation Sceptre day.

Next month, South Yorkshire Police will take part in a targeted week of action to tackle knife crime through Operation Sceptre.

The operation aims to get dangerous weapons off the streets for good, with “intelligence-led stop searches to target people who knowingly carry knives”.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, force lead for violent crime, said: "Carrying a knife, even for your own protection, is illegal, and we have seen first-hand here in South Yorkshire the pain and devastation caused by knife crime.