Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers left outside the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton following the fatal stabbing of Coley Byrne

Friends and relatives have spoken of their devastation at his death in tributes flooding social media sites.

His family also suffered heartbreak in August 2015 when Bradley Lester Byrne was killed in a collision in Beighton.

Bradley was just 19 when he sustained fatal injuries in the crash on the A57.

He was driving a black Seat Leon which was involved in a collision with a white Renault van near to the junction with Rotherham Road.

A number of social media posts following Coley’s death make reference to him now being reunited with Bradley.

Coley changes his Facebook name to Coley Ripbrad Byrne following the fatal collision.

Following the latest tragedy, Nicole Sheldon posted: “I literally have no words! Truly heart breaking and devastating! My heart goes out to your family and babies, you will be reunited with your Brad now! Taken way too soon.”

Ollie Bradbury added: “Rip Coley Ripbrad Byrne, always one to remember, especially that cheeky grin. Everyone gonna miss you bruv, fly high with Brad.”