Gypsy Queen Sheffield: Double tragedy for family of murder victim Coley Byrne
The murder of a Sheffield man in a pub on Boxing Day is the second tragedy to have devastated his family over recent years.
Coley Byrne, aged in his 20s, was stabbed when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Sunday, December 26.
Read More
Despite the efforts of medics to revive him, Coley could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.
Friends and relatives have spoken of their devastation at his death in tributes flooding social media sites.
His family also suffered heartbreak in August 2015 when Bradley Lester Byrne was killed in a collision in Beighton.
Bradley was just 19 when he sustained fatal injuries in the crash on the A57.
He was driving a black Seat Leon which was involved in a collision with a white Renault van near to the junction with Rotherham Road.
A number of social media posts following Coley’s death make reference to him now being reunited with Bradley.
Coley changes his Facebook name to Coley Ripbrad Byrne following the fatal collision.
Following the latest tragedy, Nicole Sheldon posted: “I literally have no words! Truly heart breaking and devastating! My heart goes out to your family and babies, you will be reunited with your Brad now! Taken way too soon.”
Ollie Bradbury added: “Rip Coley Ripbrad Byrne, always one to remember, especially that cheeky grin. Everyone gonna miss you bruv, fly high with Brad.”
Anyone with information should call 101.