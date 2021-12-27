Police were reportedly called to the Gypsy Queen on Drake House Lane in Crystal Peaks sometime after midnight today (December 27).

It is believed that a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in connection to the incident. Police remain at the scene today.

Dozens of tributes have been paid online to the man today, who was reportedly a father.

